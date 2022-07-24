SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,767 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.