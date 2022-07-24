SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.