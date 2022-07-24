SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,683 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,816.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,548,000 after buying an additional 1,471,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

