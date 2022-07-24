SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

ROST opened at $83.24 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile

Get Rating

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

