SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 29,993 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 89,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

