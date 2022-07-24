SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Getty Realty worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 72,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GTY opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

