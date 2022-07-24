SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 349.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,223.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Cowen cut their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.