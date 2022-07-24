SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,924 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 515,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 328,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.