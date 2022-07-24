SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,584 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,058,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

