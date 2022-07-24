SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 27,879 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 284.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after acquiring an additional 90,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

