SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,560 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

