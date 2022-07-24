SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 43,230 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 172,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $5,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

