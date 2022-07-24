SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,888 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRC opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.