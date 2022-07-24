SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 88,046 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 248.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its position in QuantumScape by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.