SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

