SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.