SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

PCOR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $276,123.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $276,123.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

