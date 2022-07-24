SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 161.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 330,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

