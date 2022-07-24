SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.57.

Shares of SAM opened at $356.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

