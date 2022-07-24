SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

