SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 422.4% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 169,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 3,787.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $118.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.