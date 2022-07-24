SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

