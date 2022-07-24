SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

