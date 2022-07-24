SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

