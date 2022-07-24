SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,893 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 199,451 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,569,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

EZA opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

