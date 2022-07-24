SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 758.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE JWN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
