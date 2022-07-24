SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

MaxLinear Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE MXL opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

