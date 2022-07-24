SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 153,927 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 85,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,251,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $74.21.

