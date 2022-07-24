SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 327.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $87,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

