SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

NYSE:ATR opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

