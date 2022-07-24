SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.65 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

