SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,908 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 65.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

Sony Group stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

