SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 415,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LU. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,654 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $8,227,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lufax by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,606,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lufax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

