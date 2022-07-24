SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,932 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.3 %

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Ashland Global stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.