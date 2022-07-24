SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,837 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

LH stock opened at $246.34 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.