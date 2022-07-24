SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,387 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $192,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.