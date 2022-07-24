SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 843.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.15 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

