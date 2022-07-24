SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 50.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

WMK stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

