SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC opened at $26.46 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

