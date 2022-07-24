SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 687.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

