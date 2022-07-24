SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after buying an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Exelon Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

