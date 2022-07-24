SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,369 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $69.99 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

