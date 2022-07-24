SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,311 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.