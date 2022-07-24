SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,361 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,493,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EWU stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

