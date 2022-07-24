SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average of $272.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

