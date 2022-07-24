Shane Cooke Sells 15,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRTA opened at $31.01 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 214.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $6,839,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

