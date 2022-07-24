Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €108.24 ($109.33) and last traded at €107.14 ($108.22). 1,384,930 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €106.86 ($107.94).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €108.90 and a 200-day moving average of €122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.24.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

