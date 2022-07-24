Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

