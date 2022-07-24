Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,638 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,376,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

