Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

